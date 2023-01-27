Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.35. 324,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,465. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average of $243.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

