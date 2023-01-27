Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.64.
