Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Down 93.2% in January

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,446,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Performance

Manitex International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 35,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.67. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also

