Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Mannatech

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.