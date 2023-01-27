Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 36,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.