Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.05.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

MFC opened at C$26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.33. The company has a market cap of C$49.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.74 billion.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.