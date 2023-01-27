Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after buying an additional 472,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

