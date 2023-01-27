Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00013314 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $208.39 million and approximately $77.20 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00400019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28078381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00589281 BTC.

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

