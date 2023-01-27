Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $433.00 at Susquehanna

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $405.00 to $433.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

MA stock opened at $377.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.74. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

