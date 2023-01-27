Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

