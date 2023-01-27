McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,673. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

