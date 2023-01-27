MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s current price.
MedAvail Stock Performance
MDVL opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 219.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MedAvail
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedAvail (MDVL)
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.