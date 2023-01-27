MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s current price.

MedAvail Stock Performance

MDVL opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 219.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

MedAvail Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

