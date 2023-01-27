MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
MedPeer,Inc. Price Performance
