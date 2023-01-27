MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 535,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 255,279 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 218,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 347,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

MedTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. MedTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

