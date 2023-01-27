Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 55.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

