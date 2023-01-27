Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Sells 380,605 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTCR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 849,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,842. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.92.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

