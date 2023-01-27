Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Sells 380,605 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MTCR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 849,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,842. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.92.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
