Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.96 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $639,553.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.88 or 0.01341475 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006593 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015339 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.04 or 0.01642842 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.