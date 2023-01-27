Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Shares Down 3.4%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

