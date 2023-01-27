MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

