MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.