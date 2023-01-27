MinePlex (PLEX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $71.42 million and $4.49 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,071,073 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

