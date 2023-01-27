Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,932 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up 1.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Qurate Retail worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.4 %

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.