Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.90. The company had a trading volume of 489,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.