Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 4.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $25,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

