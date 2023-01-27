Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $136.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.