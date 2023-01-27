Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $65.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

