Mizuho Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $82.96.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

