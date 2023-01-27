Mizuho Reaffirms Sell Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mizuho reissued their sell rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

