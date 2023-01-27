Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.