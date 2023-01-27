Moneda USA Inc. Acquires 163,864 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda USA Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,864 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises about 12.0% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.