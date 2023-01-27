Moneda USA Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda USA Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 36.4% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,720,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 440,532 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 199,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PBR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,916,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

