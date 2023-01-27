Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAUTF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

