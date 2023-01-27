Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Shares of MAUTF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
About Montage Gold
