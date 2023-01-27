Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 400 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $21,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 106,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

