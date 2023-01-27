Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $271.62 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $271.62 million and $8.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026345 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,167,538 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.