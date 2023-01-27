Morgan Stanley Boosts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $4.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 173.58% and a negative net margin of 8,828.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock worth $72,088 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

