Morgan Stanley Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $128.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLD opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.