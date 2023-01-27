Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $100.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

