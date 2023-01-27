Morgan Stanley Trims Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Target Price to $4.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
LYEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 2.8 %
LYEL stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.
Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
