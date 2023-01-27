Morgan Stanley Trims Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Target Price to $4.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 2.8 %

LYEL stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.