Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,960 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

SWK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. 312,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

