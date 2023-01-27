Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

MRAAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,745. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.