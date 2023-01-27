Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
MRAAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,745. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
