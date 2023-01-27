MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $157.52 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00741152 USD and is down -25.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $901.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

