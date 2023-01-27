National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.15. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 221,521 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
National Australia Bank Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
