National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.15. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 221,521 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

About National Australia Bank

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.