National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $57.41 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.