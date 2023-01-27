National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $54.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
