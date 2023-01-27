National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $54.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.