Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

