New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 299,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.86.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

