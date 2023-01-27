Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $33.00.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.