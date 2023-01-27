Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.65. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 99,642 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$72.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.48 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

