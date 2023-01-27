Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

