NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NSK Stock Down 0.2 %

NSK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322. NSK has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

