Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 115,696 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 263,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 29,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

